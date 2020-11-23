A 64-year old man from Lathrop is in custody in connection with the killing of a 92-year-old man he was caring for at a north Tracy motel on Nov. 18.
A news release from the Tracy Police Department on Saturday evening said police had arrested Clark Stone for the death of JC Williams Jr., a man he had been caretaker for approximately 20 years while living in both Alameda and San Joaquin counties.
Police logs state 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call just before 8 p.m. of a 92-year-old man not breathing at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd.
Police arrived on scene and found Williams not breathing and began CPR but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.
The news release said Williams death was deemed suspicious and began an investigation.
Williams had what police described as “multiple blunt force trauma injuries,” which were believed to have resulted in his death.
Stone was taken into custody Friday afternoon at Motel 6.
He was booked into the county jail and is being held on $1,350,000 bail, facing elder abuse charges of inflicting great bodily injury upon another person during the commission of a felony when the person is more than 70-years-old, death resulting from elder abuse or neglect and causing harm or death of an elder or dependent adult.
Stone is scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Manteca branch of the San Joaquin Superior Court.
If anyone has any information about the death of Williams or information about Stone contact detective Gus Cisneros at (209) 831-6615.
