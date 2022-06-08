The Ninth Congressional district seat, which represents Tracy, Mountain House, Manteca and Stockton, will see a runoff between Democratic incumbent Josh Harder, who got 7,336 votes (36.5%), and Republican Tom Patti, who got 5,816 votes (28.9%). The winner of the November runoff will replace Democrat Jerry McNerney, who will leave office at the end of his present term.
November will see a runoff for the 13th Assembly District seat as Democratic incumbent Carlos Villapudua led the way with 4,708 votes (56.75%), ahead of Tracy Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas with 2,319 votes (27.95%). Tracy Councilman Mateo Bedolla gained 1,248 votes (15.04%) and was eliminated from the race.
In the election for San Joaquin County District Attorney, challenger Ron Freitas the lead over incumbent Tori Verber Salazar. Frietas gained 9,526 votes (54.71%) while Verber Salazar gained 7,885 votes (45.29%0.
Former Tracy Unified School District Superintendent Troy Brown held a strong lead in his bid for re-election as San Joaquin County Superintendent of Schools. Brown, who was appointed to his position in October 2020 to replace James Mousalimas, defeated challenger Brian Michael Biedermann with 10,757 votes (64.56%) compared with 5,905 (35.44%) for Biedermann.
