Several local offices will be contested in the Nov. 3 election, while others that saw no challengers step forward by Friday’s filing deadline will not be on the ballot.
For the Mountain House Community Services District Board of Directors, all three incumbents have filed for reelection, and there are five challengers who will try to unseat them.
Two of the incumbents, Andy Su and Bernice King Tingle, were both elected to the original CSD board in 2008 and have been reelected twice. Also running for reelection is Daniel Harrison, who was appointed to the board in June 2016 and elected in November 2016.
The five challengers are Harry Dhillon, Ronna Elaine Green, Raghu Malapaka, Victor Liew, and Pebble, who uses only one name.
Tracy Unified School District has two of three incumbents on the ballot, plus five challengers. Jill Costa has been on the school board since she was appointed in 2010, and she has been elected twice. Jeremy Silcox is running for election after he was appointed in January 2019. Board president Brian Pekari, who was appointed in October 2018, will not run.
Challengers are Nathalia Hughes Erskine, Gerald Jeffs, Zachary Hoffert, Ana Blanco and Ajmer S. Mann.
Tracy city treasurer Ray McCray will be on the ballot. He is running unopposed, but because Tracy has other offices and measures on the ballot, the treasurer’s office will be on the ballot as well. McCray was appointed as city treasurer in 1995, elected in 1996 and reelected every four years since then.
Tracy Unified School District’s recently retired associate superintendent for business services, Casey Goodall, has filed as a challenger for the San Joaquin Delta Community College District, Trustee Area 6, representing Tracy and Mountain House. He is seeking to unseat Teresa Brown, who was elected to that post in 2008 and has been reelected twice.
Only three people have filed for five seats on the new Banta Unified School District board of education, which would be created by Banta Elementary School District voters’ passage of a measure on the same ballot. Patricia Speer and Joshua Anderson, both members of the Banta Elementary board, filed for seats on the Banta Unified board, as did Doug Diestler, pastor of Mission City Church. The San Joaquin County registrar of voters will treat that as an uncontested election and appoint all three candidates, and the new board will have to appoint two board members.
Speer and Anderson also filed for reelection to the Banta Elementary board, and because no challengers stepped forward, they will be automatically reappointed. That board is set to be dissolved in July 2021 with the expected formation of the new unified district, which will include a future high school in River Islands.
Two of three incumbents on the Lammersville Joint Unified School District board have applied for reelection: David A. Pombo and Anne M. Bonilla. Incumbent Matthew Balzarini did not file for reelection. Two challengers are Stephanie Olsen and Ephelius Cornelious.
Two more local school districts have seats up for election in November, but they will not be on the ballot because they are uncontested.
New Jerusalem Elementary School District Trustee Michael Petz was up for reelection. Challenger Kyle Robertson filed his nomination papers on July 30, and Petz did not file for the election by Wednesday’s extended deadline, so Robertson will be seated on the board.
Jefferson Elementary School District trustees Peter “Pete” Carlson and Deborah M. Scott-Wingo were up for reelection, and because no challengers stepped forward, they will be reappointed.
In Tracy Rural County Fire Protection District, none of the three incumbents — John Muniz, John Vieira and Jeff Ramsey — filed by Wednesday’s extended deadline. Staff at the county elections office noted that all three would be eligible for reappointment in that case, but a challenger, Matt Kopinski, filed Wednesday right before the deadline. It is still considered an uncontested election as there is only one qualified candidate for three seats, so it will not be on the ballot. Kopinski will be appointed, and the district will have to appoint two more members before the incumbents’ terms expire.
Other uncontested seats, which will not be on the ballot because there are no challengers:
• Banta Carbona Irrigation District incumbents Glenn Robertson, Keith Robertson and James Thoming each filed for reelection.
• West Side Irrigation District board members Randy Mattos and Jack Alvarez each filed for reelection.
• Byron-Bethany Irrigation District incumbents Felix Musco, Russell Kagehiro and Jeffrey Brown each filed for reelection.
