Local voters appear to be favoring the incumbents in the 2022 General Election, according to early returns reported by the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters.
The county elections office has reported that early returns account for 16.4% of the county’s 385,679 registered voters, following the closing of polling at 8 p.m. The Registrar of Voters reported that the early returns would include Vote by Mail ballots received through Saturday, and results from Tuesday’s polling would be reported starting at about 10 p.m.
So far Tracy Mayor Nancy Young holds a substantial lead over her closest challenger, Councilwoman Eleassia Davis. Young has 47.52% of the vote (3,445), compared to 28.78% for Davis (2,086). Councilman Mateo Bedolla had 23.7% (1,718).
Councilman Dan Arriola also had a comfortable lead in his campaign to keep his seat, with 24.63% of the vote (3,269). Competition for the second seat is close, with Dan Evans gaining 15.56% of the vote (2,065), Amrik Wander with 15.23% (2,021) and Alice English with 14.88% (1,975).
Measure B, which would change Tracy’s business license fee structure, has strong support with 76.05% of the vote (5,611) for and 23.95% (1,767) against.
In the race for two seats on the Mountain House Community Services District incumbent director Manuel Moreno held the lead with 23.33% of the vote (486) and challenger Matt Disko in second place with 19.73% of the vote (411). Third place is close, with challenger Ronna Green holding 17.33% of the vote (361) and Suresh Vuyyuru with 17.19% (358)
With four seats up for election for Tracy Unified School District, incumbent trustee Steve Abercromie held the lead with 15.83% of the vote. Olinga Yarber-Alexander was second with 14.3% (3,850), R.G. Fagin was third with 13.75% (3,700) and Jeremy Silcox was fourth with 13.5% (3,633). All have a strong lead over the candidates in fifth and sixth place, Navi Kahlon, 11.65% (3,135) and Brandi Hoffert, 11.52% (3,100).
Incumbents are also favored for Lammerville Joint Unified School District with Vanitha Daniel in the lead with 42.97% (910) and Colin Nelson Clements in second with 39.19% (830) for two seats, and incumbent Lisa Boulais held a strong lead, 58.27% (736) for a 2-year term on that board.
Three incumbents are likely to keep their seats on the Tracy Rural County Fire Protection District. John Viera leads with 27.79% of the vote (1,086), Peter Reece has 27.51% (1,075) and Craig Miller has 23.59% (922).
Preliminary numbers from the state elections office has Democrat Josh Harder in the lead for the Ninth Congressional District with 61.9% of the vote (19,112), with Republican Tom Patti having 38.1% (11,391).
In the 13th State Assembly District incumbent Carlos Villapudua has 62.7% of the vote (19,112) based on early returns, compared to 37.3% (11,391) for Veronica Vargas.
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
