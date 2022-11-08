Election Day 2022

Poll workers at the Tracy Unified School District office saw a steady flow of voters on Tuesday.

 Bob Brownne

Local voters appear to be favoring the incumbents in the 2022 General Election, according to early returns reported by the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters.

The county elections office has reported that early returns account for 16.4% of the county’s 385,679 registered voters, following the closing of polling at 8 p.m. The Registrar of Voters reported that the early returns would include Vote by Mail ballots received through Saturday, and results from Tuesday’s polling would be reported starting at about 10 p.m.

Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.

