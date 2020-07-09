The Edgewood neighborhood will soon get its first retail center, following the Tracy City Council’s unanimous approval on Tuesday of an automotive service station and convenience store at the corner of Middlefield Drive and Corral Hollow Road.
It’s the first part of what will become a 10.92-acre neighborhood shopping center, the only commercial development in the Edgewood subdivision. The city approved that area for development in the mid-1990s, and it is now entirely built out with the exception of this parcel at the southwest center of the subdivision and an undeveloped residential corner at the northeast corner of the subdivision along Tracy Boulevard.
Associate planner Kimberly Matlock told the council that previous efforts to develop this site in 2012 and 2013 included apartments and a self-storage center, but that proposal was withdrawn in response to neighborhood opposition. This time, neighbors, in a series of email messages to the council on Tuesday, encouraged approval of the commercial use. The city’s planning commission also endorsed the project at its June 10 meeting.
Plans call for a 3,884-square-foot convenience store at the corner of Middlefield Drive and Corral Hollow Road, with a six-pump gas station behind the store. The project will include seven electric vehicle charging stations as well and will take up 2.44 acres. Future additions include a car wash at the corner of Corral Hollow and Linne roads, with unspecified commercial development to take up the remainder of the site.
The council needed to rezone the land use from planned unit development to neighborhood shopping, and also needed to sign off on plans for the first part of that commercial development. Plans were designed and submitted by Schack & Co. Inc. of Tracy on behalf of property owners Harpreet Singh and Varinder Pal Singh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.