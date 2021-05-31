The city of Tracy’s Economic Development Division announced this week that Lowe’s Home Improvement e-commerce will open a fulfillment center at 2650 N. MacArthur Drive in a 500,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by Orchard Supply Hardware.
Lowe’s plans to use the building for dedicated inventory to support the company’s e-commerce business. The new fulfillment center will ship an assortment of home improvement products, including patio sets, grills, and Lowe’s new line of EGO lithium battery-powered outdoor power equipment.
Lowe’s is a Fortune 50 company and plans to create 100 jobs at the site within the first year of operation.
“We are thrilled that Lowe’s chose to make our Tracy community home for their e-commerce operations,” stated Tracy Mayor Nancy Young in a statement released on Monday. “Their decision speaks to the attractiveness of our community and this presents 100 more opportunities for Tracyites to ‘work inside the triangle.’”
This is the fourth fulfillment center that Lowe’s, headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, has opened since the fall of 2020, and the second on the West Coast, with the first in Mira Loma. This project is part of the company’s $1.7 billion investment to transform its supply chain through 2023. Lowe’s and its third-party partners will create nearly 5,000 jobs nationwide to support this network expansion.
For information about employment at Lowe’s, visit careers.ingrammicro.com.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.