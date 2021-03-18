A 27-year-old man is under arrest after firing a gun into the air during an argument with his former landlord off Larch Road Monday afternoon.
A news release from the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Department said John Carlos Jable went to the home of his former landlord in the 11000 block of W. Larch Road unannounced at 3 p.m.
Jable began arguing with the landlord and at one point raised a loaded revolver and fired a single round into the air while yelling at the landlord.
Jable left the home and the landlord called 9-1-1 to report the shooting.
Deputies were given a description of Jable, his vehicle and the revolver he used. Deputies gave the description to local law enforcement agencies including Tracy police who spotted the car at a Tracy gas station.
Tracy police officers detained Jable until deputies could take custody of him.
During a search of Jable’s vehicle a loaded revolver that matched the description used in the shooting was found under the driver’s seat with five unfired rounds and one empty chamber.
Jable was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for multiple firearm related charges and as of Thursday afternoon is not listed as being in custody.
