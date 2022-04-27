A 31-year-old man from Bay Point is under arrest in connection with a robbery at the Oak Valley Community Bank on April 11.
A new release on Wednesday from the Tracy Police Department identified Chad Bradbury as the alleged bank robber.
Police say at 10:33 a.m. Tracy dispatch center received several calls of a robbery at the bank at 1034 N. Central Avenue. Patrol officers arriving at the scene were told by bank employees that a man entered the bank armed with a silver handgun and demanded money from one of the tellers. The man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses at the robbery provided a description of the man and the direction he fled.
Detectives from the General Investigations Unit working with the department’s Crime Analysis Unit were able to identify Bradbury as the suspect in the robbery.
Tracy Police reached out to neighboring law enforcement agencies and advised them Bradbury was being sought in connection with the bank robbery and he might be armed and dangerous.
On April 15, officers with the Danville Police Department found Bradbury and took him into custody. The handgun allegedly used in the bank robbery was found in his vehicle. He was booked into the Contra Costa County main jail and later transferred to the San Joaquin County Jail in French Camp.
Bradbury remains in custody at the jail on $300,000 bail facing charges including robbery, using a firearm, assault with a firearm on a person, felon in possession of a firearm and having a prior serious felony. As of Wednesday his next court date has not been scheduled.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact detective Eric Smith at eric.smith@tracypd.com.
