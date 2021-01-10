A man who had been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in July has been released from custody, pending further investigation of the incident.
San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department investigators arrested Gustavo Miguel Enriquez, 19, on July 19, 2020, along Finck Road on the north side of Old River. Deputies responding to a report of a man covered in blood also found the girl with a gunshot wound at the side of the road about four miles west of Tracy Boulevard.
The case was still listed on the San Joaquin County Superior Court website as due for further arraignment later this month, but the county jail website no longer had Enriquez listed as being in custody.
San Joaquin County District Attorney spokeswoman Angela Hayes confirmed that Enriquez has been released pending further investigation of new evidence, with detectives to determine if this case was actually a homicide.
She said that the District Attorney’s office could not release further information at this time. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department did not provide further details on the July 19 incident or the status of the case.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.