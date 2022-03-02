A Hayward man is under arrest in connection for two freeway shootings including one that left a driver critically injured on Interstate 205 Sunday morning.
A news release from the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division stated Armando Perez, 24, was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon.
The CHP reported that officers assigned to the Dublin area responded at 11:44 a.m. Sunday to a report of a freeway shooting on westbound Interstate 580, west of North Livermore Avenue, and found a male victim in a white Dodge pickup with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a Castro Valley hospital for treatment.
The suspect, described as a man in a brown-colored sedan, fled the area after the shooting. CHP officers from the Castro Valley area found the sedan heading west on Interstate 580 near Strobridge Avenue and took Perez into custody. Perez was taken to the Santa Rita Jail and is being held without bail.
Detectives assigned to the CHP Golden Gate Division Special Investigations Unit determined that Perez was the suspect in another freeway shooting about a half-hour earlier near Tracy. That shooting on westbound Interstate 205 west of Interstate 5, was reported at 11:15 a.m. A male driver in that incident was critically injured and taken to an area hospital. CHP Valley Division Investigative Services Unit has taken the lead role on the I-205 shooting.
Detectives said the motive for the shootings is still under investigation. Names and extent of injuries of the victims is not being released and anyone with information on either of the shootings is asked to contact the CHP Investigation Tip Line at (707) 917-4491.
