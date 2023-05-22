Update: The California Highway Patrol has reported that the young man who was driving the Toyota involved in the solo crash died of his injuries on Wednesday.
A 19-year-old Tracy man sustained serious injuries in a rollover crash on Interstate 205 Monday morning.
The California Highway Patrol reported that the man was driving a 2019 Toyota at a high rate of speed heading east at about 7:05 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, the car veered off the roadway onto the shoulder on the south side of the roadway just west of Hansen Road and flipped over an unknown number of times.
The CHP noted that the man apparently was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, and landed on the pavement. He was rushed by ambulance to San Joaquin County General Hospital. The CHP has not determined if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
