A 57-year-old Tracy man died in an early morning garage fire on Vivian Court on Monday.
A news release from the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said fire crews and police were dispatched to a house on fire in the 2000 block of Vivian Court at 1:40 a.m.
Tracy police dispatch logs note that a woman called 9-1-1 to report the fire. She reportedly had awoken to the smell of smoke, checked the garage and found the fire, with her husband still in the garage.
Battalion Chief Chris Martin said the fire authority dispatched two engines and a ladder truck to the fire.
“While we were enroute we knew we had a rescue and a working fire,” Martin said. “We knew someone was unaccounted for.”
Martin said all of the crews arrived at the same time, one immediately beginning the search for the victim while other crews attacked the fire.
“All of our efforts were to get to the victim before he got injured,” Martin said.
Crews battling the flames in the garage discovered the victim who had succumbed to injuries from the fire.
The fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes and was confined mostly to the garage. Flames burned through a door to a laundry room that received some damage.
No other houses were reported damaged in the fire.
An arson investigator was called to the scene and the cause of the fire remains undetermined, but at this time appears to be accidental and remains under investigation.
