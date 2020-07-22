A 16-year-old Tracy girl has died and an 18-year-old man is charged with murder after the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a suspicious person on Finck Road west of Tracy Boulevard early Sunday morning.
Sheriff’s Department spokesman Alan Sanchez confirmed that a fisherman who was in the area called 911 at 3:30 a.m. after seeing a man covered in blood walking in the middle of a rural stretch of the road that runs along the north side of Old River.
The California Highway Patrol responded and found the man sitting in a car that appeared to have run off the road and was stuck between the shoulder of the roadway and a field. The man reportedly told the officer that a young woman was seriously injured just up the road.
Sheriff’s deputies found the 16-year-old girl at the side of the road, about 4 miles west of Tracy Boulevard and about a half-mile west of where officers found the man and the car. A deputy immediately provided medical aid, but she died at the scene. Homicide detectives arrived and took over the investigation.
Meanwhile, a CHP officer had detained the young man. Sanchez noted that it appeared the man and the girl knew each other and had gone out to the area together.
After questioning at the scene and further interviews back at sheriff’s headquarters, deputies arrested Gustavo Miguel Enriquez, 18, of Tracy, and took him to San Joaquin County Jail. He was booked on suspicion of murder, with an enhancement of using a firearm to commit the crime.
Sanchez said Wednesday that investigators did not find a gun or other weapon during their initial investigation and had yet to complete their search of the scene on Finck Road and of the man’s car, which was towed away to be processed as evidence.
A family member of the victim said the family would not comment while the case was still under investigation.
Sheriff’s investigators are looking for any witnesses with further information about what happened Sunday. Witnesses can call Sgt. Armando Izaguirre at 468-4433 or the sheriff's office dispatch center at 468-4400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.