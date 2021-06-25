A man accused of shooting another man on 11th Street last March has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to a charges of attempted murder and gang activity, with an enhancement for causing great bodily injury.
Judge Michael Coughlin handed down the sentence on Tuesday after Carlos Jose Gonzales, 20, entered his plea on May 18. Gonzales had faced a long list of charges, and ended up taking the no-contest plea to the attempted murder charge, and charge of participation in a criminal street gang, and an enhancement of causing great bodily injury.
The incident happened on March 22, 2020, in front of Aaron’s Furniture on the 1200 block of West 11th Street. Police had responded to a report of shots fired and arrived to find a man who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to San Joaquin General Hospital. The shooter was not at the scene, but police received reports that he had been seen running away to the back of the shopping center, heading toward Beechnut Avenue and Palm Circle.
Police also recovered security camera video from businesses in the shopping center, and eventually identified Gonzales as the shooter. Investigators learned of his likely whereabouts, including people he was known to associate with, and on March 30, 2020, about a week after the incident, police arrested Gonzales during a traffic stop on the 100 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
