A man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in a drive-by shooting from 2019 was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday, and the woman identified as his accomplice was sentenced to 2 years of time served.
Enrique Guillen Valles, 24, and Nicole Angelic Diaz, 30, had both been accused of murder following the shooting death of 23-year-old Nikolis Martinez on Sept. 21, 2019, on West Carlton Way, with Guillen Valles also accused of attempted murder and firearms enhancements.
They both pleaded no contest to reduced charges on Feb. 24, Guillen Valles to a charge of voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder with an enhancement of using a firearm in commission of a felony, and Diaz to one count of being an accessory after-the-fact.
Tracy Police had reported that Martinez died at the scene after he was shot multiple times while in his truck on the 200 block of West Carlton Way. A young woman who reportedly was in the truck with him escaped without injury.
No arrests were made in the immediate aftermath of the incident, and police began their search for possible suspects using security camera images of a gray car and a white SUV that were at the scene, and witness descriptions of the woman who was driving the SUV.
Tracy Police arrested Diaz 6 weeks later, and police also identified Guillen Valles as a suspect. Police learned that he had fled to Mexico, and police in Mexicali arrested him a month later and, with the help of the U.S. Marshal Service, sent him back to San Joaquin County.
They had been in San Joaquin County Jail since then, with Diaz being released following her no-contest plea on Feb. 24. San Joaquin County Superior Court Judge Xapuri Villapudua sentenced her to 2 years of time served in county jail, and ordered her to report to county probation for post-release community supervision.
The judge sentenced Guillen Valles to 21 years in prison. Both must also pay restitution to Martinez’s family and to the victim of the attempted murder.
The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said that its Victim Witness Advocates will continue to support Martinez’s family and other harmed by this violence, and also credits Tracy Police Det. Jarrod Jesser and lead investigator, Lt. Timothy Bauer for their work on the case.
