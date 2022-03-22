A man was injured when his car rolled over multiple times on Durham Ferry Road east of Chrisman Road Monday afternoon.
According to the California Highway Patrol the man was driving east on the 7000 block of Durham Ferry Road at about 1:43 p.m. when he left the roadway and rolled the vehicle, ending upright on the wheels.
Crews from the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority had to free the driver from the car which received moderate damage.
The driver received minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The CHP arrested the driver, a 57-year-old man, on suspicion of drunken driving and driving on a suspended license. He was taken to San Joaquin County Jail, where he was booked and released.
