Tracy police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized early Thursday morning.
In a news release police said at 3:40 a.m. officers working the graveyard shift received a report of a person shot at the Quik Stop market, 1153 Lincoln Blvd.
Officer arriving at the scene found a man with a gunshot wound in front of convenience store.
The suspect, described only as an adult male, had already fled the scene.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.
Patrol officers and detectives are investigating the shooting. Police said no one is in custody in connection with the shooting and anyone with information can contact detective Eric Smith at 831-6563.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
