A Tracy man is under arrest on suspicion of killing a man believed to have stabbed two other people at a local bar early Wednesday morning.
A news release from Sgt. Miguel Contreras of the Tracy Police Department said that Daniel Miranda-Lick, 27, had been arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on a homicide charge.
Tracy police responded around 1 a.m. to a report that a person had been stabbed in front of a bar on the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway, and another person called to report a “physical altercation” in a nearby hotel lobby on the 2500 block of Pavilion Parkway.
According to police dispatch records, someone at Leia’s Restaurant Lounge Nightclub, 2706 Pavilion Parkway, called in the report that a coworker had been stabbed.
Officers responding to the bar found two people with stab wounds. They were both taken to hospitals and are expected to recover.
The person who allegedly stabbed them fled, and police reported that another bar patron chased him to the nearby hotel, where the two got into a fight in the lobby. The alleged stabber suffered major injuries, was rushed to a local hospital and later died from those injuries. Police did not specify what type of injuries the man had.
Miranda-Lick is scheduled for a hearing at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Manteca branch of the San Joaquin County Superior Court. He is being held without bail in San Joaquin County Jail.
Police have confirmed that Miranda-Lick was one of three men who stopped to rescue a woman from drowning in a car that crashed into an irrigation ditch on June 10 on Schulte Road near Lammers Road.
Anyone with information on the case can call Detective Gus Cisneros at 831-6615. People can also leave an anonymous tip with Tracy Crime Stoppers, 831-6847 or www.tracycrimestoppers.com.
The killing is the second in Tracy this year. Raul Rodriguez, 48, was killed by a drive-by shooter in front of his home on Duncan Drive on April 24. No suspect has been named in that case.
Contreras said Thursday that the business where the stabbing occurred was operating as a restaurant at the time, but the city code enforcement department was investigating whether the bar was also open, which would be not allowed under the latest stay-at-home orders from San Joaquin County Public Health Services.
