One man was killed after he was struck by a car while crossing 11th Street just west of El Portal Street Monday night.
The car involved fled the scene. Police located the car but have yet to determine who the driver was.
One man was killed after he was struck by a car while crossing 11th Street just west of El Portal Street Monday night.
The car involved fled the scene. Police located the car but have yet to determine who the driver was.
Tracy Police received several 9-1-1 calls at 6:53 p.m. Monday reporting the incident. On Wednesday morning police confirmed that the pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after police, South San Joaquin County Fire Authority and American Medical Response arrived and attempted life-saving measures.
Tracy Police closed down 11th Street in both directions between Holly Drive and El Portal Street for about 2 hours during the investigation. A screen was put up around the victim in the middle of 11th Street. The investigation will include review of security camera video from nearby businesses.
A video from a nearby business shows that the man was crossing 11th Street from just north of El Portal Street, walking south, when for an unknown reason he collapsed in the left westbound lane of 11th Street and then was struck by a westbound car. People from the nearby businesses said it appeared that the driver of that car kept going, while other traffic stopped after people saw what had happened.
Police did not confirm the details of the nature of the collision, but did confirm that the driver fled the scene before police arrived. During the initial investigation police reviewing security camera video from a nearby business identified the car as a 2012 Hyundai Sonata and got a license plate number. Police found the car in the Bay Area and impounded it for evidence processing.
Tracy Police spokeswoman Kaylin Heefner noted that investigators are still working on identifying who the driver was, considering that it is possible that the driver was somebody other than the vehicle owner.
The collision remains under investigation by the Tracy Police Department Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Corporal Erik Speaks at Erik.Speaks@TracyPD.com or (209) 831-6676.
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
Managing Editor at the Tracy Press
