Man killed crossing 11th Street

Tracy Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened on 11th Street Monday night.

 Bob Brownne

One man was killed after he was struck by a car while crossing 11th Street just west of El Portal Street Monday night.

The car involved fled the scene. Police located the car but have yet to determine who the driver was.

