The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in southwest rural Tracy Monday evening.
A news release from the sheriff’s office identified the victim as Eric Almason, 58.
According to the sheriff’s office deputies responded to the 26000 block of South Lammers road just before 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival deputies found Almason with at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics responding to the shooting pronounced the Almason dead at the scene.
Deputy Sandra Mendez, a public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said no suspects have been arrested and the investigation is continuing. Lammers road was closed to the public into Tuesday afternoon.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact them at 209 468-4400 and selecting option one, using the SanJoaquinCoSheriff app, or contacting Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209 946-0600. Crime stoppers offers up to a $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest
