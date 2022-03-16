Tracy Police are investigating a shooting that killed a Stockton man inside a north Tracy Chevron gas station Tuesday night.
On Wednesday morning Sgt. Mario Ysit identified the man killed in the shooting as Justin Peoples, 30.
Police received a call of a shooting at the Chevron station at 3775 N. Tracy Boulevard, just north of the Interstate 205, at 9:09 p.m.
Peoples had been shot inside a convenience store at the station and was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Police cars and crime scene tape sealed of the gas pumps and station lot in front of the store, and one car was parked at one of the pump stations. Detectives from the police department’s Bureau of Investigations arrived soon after to begin the investigation.
Police said possibly two suspects were involved in the shooting and left the station in an unknown direction. Ysit said a preliminary investigation leads police to think this was not a random act of violence. No one else was injured in the shooting.
Detectives planned to review video surveillance from the Chevron station along with video from any other cameras in the area, including a Shell station next door, a Denny’s restaurant across the street and a nearby hotel.
Updates will be posted here as they become available.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information is asked to call the Tracy Police Department at (209) 831-6550.
