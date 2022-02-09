A 62-year-old man was struck and killed while he was standing in the slow lane of westbound Interstate 205 just west of the Hansen Road overpass Tuesday night.
The San Joaquin County Coroners Office identified the man as Willie Lewis Sr. of Oakland on Wednesday morning.
A news release from the California Highway Patrol stated at 8:48 p.m. a Saturn sedan and a GMC SUV were stopped on I-205, partially on the right shoulder and in the far-right slow lane.
Lewis, who was driving the GMC SUV, got out of the vehicle and was standing in the lane of traffic talking to the occupants of the Saturn sedan, a 44-year-old man driving and a 58-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car, both from Oakland.
While the man was standing in the lane talking a white Audi being driven by a 41-year-old man from Tracy was traveling west in the same lane.
The Audi struck Lewis where he was standing. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
CHP officers said they are still investigating why both vehicles were stopped on the freeway. No one else was reported injured in the collision.
