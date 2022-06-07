A man convicted for a 2020 homicide was sentenced to 3 years on Monday after the judge determined that the man was reacting to a potentially fatal assault when he severely beat a Tracy man, resulting in that the man’s death.
Daniel Miranda-Lick, 29, had chased down and beaten Jorge Flores-Gonzales on the 2600 block of Pavilion Parkway at about 1 a.m. on June 17, 2020, after Flores-Gonzales reportedly stabbed two men following a confrontation in a nearby bar, according to statements made during Monday’s hearing at San Joaquin County Superior Court. Flores-Gonzales was rushed to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Miranda-Lick pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter, which carries a potential prison sentence of 3, 6 or 11 years, on April 4.
Both Deputy District Attorney Donald Vaughn and Judge Lance Jacot agreed that an assault just prior to Miranda-Lick’s attack on Flores-Gonzalez was a “mitigating” circumstance that ruled out the most severe sentence. Jacot pronounced a prison sentence of 3 years, which will include Miranda-Lick’s time served in San Joaquin County Jail plus credit for good behavior while incarcerated, adding up to 826 days, just over 2 years, 3 months, with about 9 months left to his sentence .
Miranda-Lick remains in San Joaquin County Jail as he still faces charges in an unrelated case where he and two other men were accused of a robbery attempt where a man was shot and killed in front of his Stockton home in January 2020.
Jacot pronounced the sentence after hearing from members of Flores-Gonzales’ family, who described how they will always grieve the loss of their son and brother, known as Tony to his family and friends. They also spoke of the anxiety family feels knowing that the man who killed him could be out of jail in less than a year.
“This killer has already killed my brother. We know what he is capable of,” said a woman who identified herself as Flores-Gonzales’ sister, but did not give her name. “We have suffered and continue to suffer without our brother Tony. There are days we cannot work, days we cannot do anything but lay in bed. We are all scarred and traumatized.”
“This killer has not shown any kind of remorse and never will,” she continued. “Please show us that justice is a real thing. Three, 6 or 11 years is not enough time, not for our healing and not for this killer to learn his lesson.”
A woman who identified herself as Flores-Gonzales’ mother, speaking through a Spanish language interpreter, also spoke of the pain of losing her son, and said there was still more that the court should consider regarding the circumstances of that night.
“I don’t know why they didn’t show the video from the bar that showed the people attacking my son and threatening that he was going to die,” she said.
Vaughn also said that he had hoped Miranda-Lick would have shown more remorse prior to Monday’s hearing.
“There didn’t seem to be any remorse in the probation report,” Vaughn said. “It almost appears that he feels that what he did was right. That’s very troubling to The People and to his family.”
Miranda-Lick spoke before sentencing and apologized to the victim’s family.
“I’d like to apologize for any harm that I caused. I do not wish pain or agony on anybody,” he said, adding, “My truest and deepest condolences go out to the family.”
He also acknowledged his role in the incident.
“I did render him unconscious that night, but my intention was not to kill him,” he said. “If the family wants to label me a monster, so be it.”
Defense attorney Michael Moore recalled the circumstances of that night, as revealed during the preliminary hearing last summer, and that Flores-Gonzales approached a group of three men outside of Leia’s Restaurant Nightclub Lounge following a confrontation in the bar and stabbed two of them, including a bouncer from the bar. Moore said the injuries from that attack had the potential to be fatal.
“That left only Daniel to take any action,” Moore said. “If this man was alive he’d be charged with two counts of attempted murder.”
He added that Miranda-Lick found out only later, after Tracy Police arrested him, that Flores-Gonzales had died.
“He stayed and talked to law enforcement and has been in custody ever since,” Moore said.
The judge also heard from Miranda-Lick’s mother, who talked about her son striving for good grades in school and his professional aspirations, including being accepted in the ironworkers union several months prior to the incident. Jacot cited two letters supporting Miranda-Lick, including one from a woman whose car had plunged into a flooded irrigation ditch the week before and Miranda-Lick was one of the men to pull her out and save her from drowning.
“Daniel was a stranger to me but I believe his natural response is to help people,” Jacot read from the letter.
Jacot said the case fits the definition of voluntary manslaughter, which the California Penal Code states is the “unlawful killing of a human being without malice,” and “upon sudden quarrel or heat of passion.”
“Mr. Miranda-Lick saw two people being stabbed in a parking lot,” Jacot said. “Could he have subdued Mr. Flores-Gonzales without killing him?”
“No sentence will bring Mr. Flores-Gonzales back, and no sentence will bring the family peace,” Jacot continued.
At that point Flores-Gonzales’ sister and mother exited the courtroom before Jacot announced the sentence.
Miranda-Lick also faces charges of attempted second-degree robbery while being armed with a firearm, as well as conspiracy, in another unrelated case where a Stockton man was killed in front of his home. His co-defendant, Rangel Gumesindi Hernandez, 35, faces a charge of murder as well as the robbery and firearms charges and remains in custody, and a third suspect is no longer in custody but still faces robbery charges.
They all appear in court again on June 30 for a trial-setting conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.