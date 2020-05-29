A man allegedly armed with a knife was shot by a Tracy police officer after a foot chase through a north Tracy neighborhood early Friday morning.
Sgt. Miguel Contreras said Tracy Police Department received a call at 2 a.m. about a domestic disturbance and vandalism involving a man holding a knife in the middle of the road on the 1800 block of Camellia Drive. The woman who called the police said he was her ex-boyfriend.
When the first police officer arrived, the man with the knife, described as a white man in his 20s, ran, and the officer chased him west toward Golden Springs Drive.
Another officer arrived and joined in the chase, heading north to the 2700 block of Golden Springs Drive on the west side of Kenner Park.
At some point, one of the two officers fired his weapon. Contreras said the man was “shot more than once” and fell near the sidewalk alongside the park.
Officers gave medical aid to the man, who was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition Friday morning.
Contreras didn’t name the officer who fired or the man who was shot.
Police closed the road and called in detectives, crime scene technicians and the police department’s mobile command post.
Contreras said a knife was recovered at the scene. He did not provide any details about the type of knife.
The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office was notified of the shooting, and multiagency investigations into the shooting and the original domestic disturbance call are ongoing.
Both officers were uninjured and, according to department protocol, have been placed on administrative leave.
The last officer-involved shooting in the Tracy area was in January 2019, when a San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputy shot a fleeing burglary suspect on Carmelo Court just off Chrisman Road.
