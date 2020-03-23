A man was rushed to San Joaquin General Hospital on Sunday afternoon after he was shot on the 1200 block of West 11th Street.
Tracy Police Sgt. Tim Bauer confirmed that police responded to reports of the shooting at 12:46 p.m. Sunday and found a man with gunshot wounds in front of Aaron’s Furniture. Bauer said that the case was still under investigation. No arrests have been made, and police need to conduct further interviews with the victim and witnesses, as well as review security video recordings from nearby businesses, to identify a possible suspect.
The Tracy Police dispatch log notes that the shooter, wearing a mask and a dark-colored hoodie, fled toward the back of the shopping center and across the railroad tracks toward Beechnut Avenue and Palm Circle. Bauer said officers checked with residents in the area to see if they had any video recordings that might show the person. Police also found bullet holes in the Aaron’s Furniture building, and a nurse at the hospital extracted a bullet from the victim.
Bauer said that it’s unclear at this point whether the victim and shooter knew each other. Other details, including the number of times the victim was struck and the type of weapon used, were not released pending further investigation. Bauer added that although the victim was still in the hospital as of Monday afternoon, he is expected to recover.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bauer at 831-6605. People can also leave an anonymous tip with Tracy Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
