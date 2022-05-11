The California Highway Patrol, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department and Union Pacific Railroad are investigating an incident where a man was killed after being hit by a train shortly before midnight on Friday night.
Union Pacific Railroad confirmed this week that a train had struck and killed a pedestrian along the railroad tracks near Interstate 5 and Kasson Road at 11:45 p.m. Friday. The train stopped at the scene and remained stopped through the night, but the railroad did not have any further details to report.
South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, the California Highway Patrol and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident, where a car reportedly ran off of Interstate 5 and down an embankment. The car reportedly sustained some damage after crashing through a guardrail but the driver was able to exit the car.
Sheriff’s Department Deputy Sandra Mendez said that while details were unavailable pending further investigation, an incident log indicates that the driver walked away from the car, but then was struck by the train. The car was not hit by the train. It is unknown how or why the man ended up on the tracks as the westbound train approached.
The San Joaquin County Coroner’s office identified the man as Steven Tobor, 60, but had not confirmed his city of residence.
