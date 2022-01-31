A 49-year-old man suspected in the killing of Eric Almason on Jan. 24 at a rural Tracy ranch is dead after an apparent suicide Saturday evening in a Stanislaus County Jail cell.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office reported on Sunday that Robert Inderbitzen was found unresponsive at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a cell at the Public Safety Center in Modesto where he was being held awaiting extradition to San Joaquin County. He had been arrested on Wednesday by members of the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force in west Modesto.
On Jan. 26, San Joaquin County Sheriff investigators named Inderbitzen as the sole suspect in the shooting death of Almason at his ranch in the 26000 block of South Lammers Road during an attempted burglary. The announcement came after Inberbitzen was booked into Stanislaus County Jail in Modesto on unrelated charges of burglary, grand theft, possession of a loaded firearm, and assault with a deadly weapon. The jail’s online booking log also listed one count of murder.
On Saturday deputies at the jail reported hearing screaming coming from the cell where Inderbitzen was being held alone.
Deputies responding to his jail cell found him with cuts on his arm they believe came from a shaving razor. Deputies began CPR and placed a torniquet on his arm to try and stop the bleeding. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe the shooting occurred when Almason was alerted by neighbors just before 10 p.m. that someone was on his ranch trying to break into buildings on the property. Almason arrived and confronted a man later identified as Inderbitzen.
Investigators believe Inderbitzen shot Almason and fled the scene. Deputies were called to the ranch for a report of shots fired and found him with at least one gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
The San Joaquin sheriff’s office said Inderbitzen had an extensive criminal history in both San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties including arrests for burglary, stolen vehicles, drug and firearm possession and domestic violence.
The Stanislaus sheriff’s office Crimes Against Persons team and Identification Unit are investigating the suicide and an official cause of death will be determined during an autopsy this week.
