Tracy Police arrested a 66-year-old Nevada man after he allegedly robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on 11th Street, saying he had an explosive device with him.
Tracy Police Sgt. Mario Ysit said the robbery occurred at 3:45 p.m. when the man entered the bank at 1900 W. 11th St., claimed that he had a bomb and demanded money from tellers. The man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a lime-green Kia Soul heading north on Corral Hollow Road.
Officers from the Tracy Police Special Enforcement Team were in the area and spotted the getaway vehicle. Police stopped the car in a bus turnout next to the closed Orchard Supply Hardware store about a block from the Corral Hollow Road and 11th Street intersection.
The suspected robber was taken into custody without further incident, though he reportedly told the arresting officers he had an explosive device in the car.
All lanes of northbound Corral Hollow Road were closed between 11th Street and Byron Road and crime scene tape blocked off the area while police stood watch over the car from a distance. Officers from the Stockton-Manteca Regional Bomb Squad were called to investigate the device in the car.
A bomb-sniffing dog walked around the car and reportedly did not detect any explosives. Bomb squad officers then x-rayed the device and determined it was a toiletry container that had wires attached to it to make it look like a bomb.
Police recovered all the cash stolen from the bank inside the car and reopened the roadway a short time later.
No one in the bank was reported injured in the robbery and the man was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of robbery and criminal threats. Police did not release the man’s name, pending further investigation and interviews with witnesses from the scene.
