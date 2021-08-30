A Manteca man was killed when his SUV rolled of the 11th Street onramp to Interstate 5 early Saturday morning.
Michael Iriarte, 26, was identified by the San Joaquin County Coroner’s office as the driver killed in the crash.
A news release from the California Highway Patrol said Iriarte was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trail Blazer heading east on 11th Street at 5:45 a.m. toward the I-5 onramp when the lost control of the vehicle.
For an unknown reason Iriarte lost control of the SUV which drove off the north edge of the onramp.
The SUV continued in a north westerly direction rolling down a dirt embankment.
A news release from Tracy Fire on social media showed the car took heavy damaged as it rolled down the embankment with the body of the SUV separating from the frame of the SUV.
Firefighters freed Iriarte who was trapped in the wreckage but he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
No one else was in the SUV at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.
The CHP does not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash and Iriarte was wearing a seat belt.
The collision is being further investigated pending information from the county coroner’s office.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
