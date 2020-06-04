Protesters filled 11th Street from sidewalk to sidewalk on Thursday afternoon as hundreds of people walked together across town in support of black lives and against police brutality.
Participants in the event, which organizers described as a peaceful march for justice and equality, rallied in a parking lot at Corral Hollow Road and 11th Street before marching across town to Tracy City Hall with a police escort. The temperature was near 100 degrees, and people along the route handed out water to marchers.
At City Hall, the group stood silently not for a mere moment, but for nearly nine minutes, and then took turns passing around a megaphone and calling for change and unity.
The peaceful protest was the second in Tracy this week spurred by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.
