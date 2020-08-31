All evacuation orders and warnings for San Joaquin and Alameda counties have been lifted as of Monday, when firefighters were reporting 60% containment of the SCU Lightning Complex fire burning since Aug. 16.
Cal Fire expects to have the fire fully contained by Thursday.
The fire has destroyed 40 structures and damaged 18 more, burning through 383,157 acres as of noon Monday, which makes it the second largest wildfire in state history.
Five people have been injured as a result of the collection of lightning-sparked fires burning across parts of San Joaquin, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Merced and Stanislaus counties. Those fires merged into one major fire with two branches, which Cal Fire reported was still burning fiercely through dead and fallen trees and brush.
Crews were scouting for safe access points that would allow them to set up fire lines using backfires to control the flames’ spread on Monday. Cal Fire reported that 1,934 firefighters were assigned to the fire with 233 engines, nine helicopters and 40 water trucks.
Roads remain closed through the area, and people returning to their homes are warned to stay on alert for downed power lines. Tree or power poles that are smoking or deeply charred should also be considered hazardous.
In Santa Clara County, some mandatory evacuation orders have been changed to warnings, and some warnings have been lifted. All remaining evacuation orders and warnings for Stanislaus County were lifted Sunday morning.
For a complete list of changes, check Cal Fire’s evacuation map.
