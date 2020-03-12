Mayor addresses Tracy’s economic development in State of City speech

Tracy Mayor Robert Rickman gave his fourth and final State of the City presentation Tuesday at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, highlighting ongoing economic development and community amenities in his hourlong talk.
Rickman was one of two featured speakers for the annual event, hosted by the city of Tracy and Tracy Chamber of Commerce. Lenny Mendonca, chief economic and business adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom, was also scheduled to speak, but the crowd learned after the mayor’s presentation that Mendonca was not in attendance.
Chamber CEO Tamra Spade said that the state’s efforts to address the new coronavirus had required many state officials, including Mendonca, to stay in Sacramento, though he did offer remarks by way of video.
Rickman is in his final term as mayor before having to leave office because of term limits and is now running for the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. His talk touched on the city’s growth, amenities and a trend of 36 straight months of economic growth in Tracy.
“The reason it’s on the rise is it’s boasting one of the fastest-growing economies in the entire state of California,” Rickman said, noting that Tracy’s 92,000 residents with a median age of 33 have the highest median income in San Joaquin County, $85,785, and an average household income of $104,390.
“We’re home to more than 2,700 businesses with a regional workforce of approximately 1.4 million and growing transportation connectivity,” he added, citing Altamont Corridor Express and plans for Valley Link light rail as transit connections between Tracy and the Bay Area.
The city’s housing stock of about 27,000 units is set to increase by about 5,000 with the addition of the Ellis and Tracy Hills developments at the southwest corner of Tracy, and the city is also responding to increasing demand for affordable housing.
“Over 1,000 multifamily units have been built in the last four years, and our council just approved a 15-point work plan to address affordable housing,” he said, adding that the recently approved 243-unit Katerra apartment project on Valpico Road was part of that response.
For industrial growth, he cited seven new projects in the International Park of Commerce on the west side of town, and he named Fortune 500 companies like Amazon, FedEx and Medline as anchors for that part of town. At the same time, the city is seeing 10 more commercial projects in the Northeast Industrial Area.
The mayor also referred to the city’s recent retail survey of the types of businesses residents want the city to bring in. As before, at the top of the list was upscale grocery retailer Trader Joe’s.
“I can tell you we talk to them several times per year, and we are in continuous contact with them, and that’s something where we are working as hard as we can to get Trader Joe’s here in town,” he said, adding that popular restaurants and family entertainments businesses topped that list as well.
He added that the city’s economic development website, www.thinkinsidethetriangle.com, is the city’s way to reach out to businesses and the avenue for businesses to reach back to the city.
Business development underway now, Rickman said, includes 5.3 million square feet of industrial and commercial development under construction and another 4.8 million square feet under review with the city.
“We at the city of Tracy have been planning for this growth for a long time, and we have plans in place to ensure our community and our infrastructure grows together,” Rickman said.
Rickman shared statistics that show an increase in employment in the city. About 20% more people were employed in town in 2019 compared with 2011, with about 38,000 people working in town now.
He credits the city’s planning staff with getting businesses up and running soon after bringing their plans to the city, including Amazon.com Inc., which runs distribution centers in Tracy for its online retail business, and Katerra, which fabricates components for new homes and apartments in its Northeast Industrial Area factory.
“Here in Tracy it’s not just, ‘Welcome, take a number.’ It’s, ‘How can we get your doors open as fast as possible?’ A lot of it is just getting back to the basics of customer service,” he said.
Rickman also cited Tracy’s downtown as an economic success, with 6% growth between the third quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2019, including about $1.8 million in taxable sales in downtown restaurants alone between July and September of 2019.
“It’s evident more people are visiting downtown and it’s becoming a destination for residents and visitors to shop, dine and enjoy time with family and friends,” he said. “We see the downtown as a catalyst, an incubator and an economic driver for small businesses.”
In the near future, the city expects to build on that success as it brings mass transit to downtown in the form of the Valley Link commuter rail system, increasing the activity and value of the city’s core.
Rickman went on to talk about public safety, including statistics that show police response times reduced even as the Tracy Police Department’s calls for service have increased. He also cited the city of Tracy’s efforts to change state law to make sure local fire agencies would be the first to get emergency medical calls, effectively reducing response times for the fire department and ambulances as well.
He added that city amenities like expansion of Legacy Fields, plus creation of a new aquatics center in the Ellis development and a multigeneration recreation center, will be supported by Measure V sales tax. The extra half-cent tax was approved by voters in 2016 and is expected to bring in about $9.2 million each year for the next two decades.
He concluded by describing Tracy as a town that maintains its character and sense of community even as it continues to grow.
“We have not lost that small-town connection, that small-town feel, and I believe, personally, that is what sets us apart from every other city in the state,” he said.
After Rickman was done speaking, Spade announced that Mendonca would not be in attendance but would speak by way of a 10-minute prerecorded video message.
Mendonca said that the state of California’s job growth had outpaced the rest of the nation, but the biggest challenge the region continues to face is the jobs-housing imbalance.
“Silicon Valley and the broadly defined Bay Area is creating jobs faster than they are building houses, and what happens when that happens is what we see today: enormous amounts of people commuting to the Bay Area,” he said. “That is not sustainable, to have 100,000 people every day commuting from northern San Joaquin Valley and the central part of the state to the Bay Area for jobs.
“What we’re trying to do is change that mental map of California, to recognize that there is opportunity everywhere.”
He said that state’s task is to create incentives to bring more housing to employment centers and more industry to those cities the commuters are coming from.
“We think there is more opportunity to accelerate that,” he said. “Accelerate housing production on the coast, accelerate job creation in the center part of the state, and have transit that connects them so people aren’t sitting in their cars during that commute every day.”
