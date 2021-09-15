Over 200 guests gathered on Saturday at the Tracy Community Center for the sold-out Mayor’s Benefit “Reflect & Unite,” a name chosen in remembrance of the victims, first-responders and volunteers affected by the terrorist attacks that took place 20 years ago on Sept. 11.
This year’s event had a goal of raising funds to help benefit Tracy’s youth and homeless populations. Through these efforts, at least $40,000 was raised to split between the Tracy Boys and Girls Club, which provides community support and programs for youth, as well as the Tracy Community Connections Center, which provides services and resources for those who are unhoused or at-risk of becoming homeless.
“It was important to me that we looked at some things that were really crucial in our community. And two things are homelessness and our youth,” said Tracy Mayor Nancy Young. “So that's what I wanted to focus on: them. People have been very, very generous. Our sponsors have been wonderful. And when it's all said and done, we're looking at giving both organizations at least $20,000 each.”
Guests wined and dined at the evening event, emceed by Tracy Community Connections Executive Director, Bubba Paris, with music performed for the night by Ken Cefalo from Main Street Music, Jeff Bordes and friends. Activities included a silent auction for items donated by various Tracy organizations, a social “Unity Game” hosted by Young, various selfie backgrounds for guests to take photos with and a special 9/11 tribute edited by Jaime Medina and his son Alex to close out the night.
Tracy Boys and Girls Club Board Chair Jason Alcala spoke on behalf of the youth-oriented organization to express thanks and bring awareness to the challenges that youth are currently facing, such as isolation and learning loss.
“One thing that we do in the Boys and Girls Club is build community,” said Alcala. “We have a dedicated staff that works with the youth, helps bring them together. We give them some place safe, where they can learn, where they can go after school and people know them and welcome them and recognize them, talk to them. That's what we do. We're powerful in that sense.”
Rhodesia Ransom, chief of staff for Congressman Josh Harder and former Tracy city councilmember, spoke about the background of Tracy’s fight for the homeless. Ransom and Jennifer Rowell, on behalf of the Tracy Homelessness Taskforce, presented a $1,500 check to the Tracy Community Connections Center.
“This community is very appreciative of you and the Tracy Community Connections Center taking up the helm, starting with the showers, continuing the feeding, doing everything throughout the pandemic,” Ransom said to Paris. “And showing the community that just because the organization serves homeless people that it does not have to behave as a poor organization, and really just changing the mindset.”
Paris spoke about his vision for Tracy Community Connections Center, citing that a new wave of homelessness has been brought on by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The new face of homeless is not the guy you see using drugs. It’s not going to be the guy that you see that has mental illness. It’s going to be the person that was serving you at a restaurant. It’s going to be a person who owned a restaurant, and right now they're struggling with everything in them. The reality of it is, when the sheriff comes to kick you out, he kicks you out for real. They put your stuff out for real,” said Paris. “And what we want to do is, we want to be in a position to where the people that are going to face this situation for the first time, that we will have an infrastructure in place in order to be able to take care of them.”
The Mayor’s Benefit was one of the two events for the day organized by Young, local Tracy organizations and many volunteers, with Tracy Connects being a free family event that took place at Lincoln Park earlier that day. Both events, which Young said she had been envisioning for years, promoted community connections and resources while also taking the time this year to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
• Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
