A $50,000 memorial donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy will help update technology for club students in distance learning.
Tracy residents and retired educators John Alba and his wife Cindy Alba made two $25,000 donations in memory of his parents, Menlo and Aurora Kawakami, in early March to help with the clubs’ technology needs.
Sofia Valenzuela, the director of development and philanthropy at the clubs, said when the Albas approached them about the memorial donations they discussed what was needed, and improving technology was an area the donations could benefit.
“We’ve identified that we need to update technology at the club in preparation for when we get the kids there,” Valenzuela said. “It’s going to be kind of like an added support that we can provide. We always have long waiting lists at the club so we’re envisioning the opportunity to continue serving kids in person, but not only in person but in a virtual way.”
Virtual programming with club members will probably continue for a few months after club members return in person at the school sites.
Some of the new technology might include computers, tablets and laptops that kids that don’t have and could use at home.
“We’re also needing to update some of our hardware at the club to accommodate the influx of kids that we’re going to be having as we reopen and things like that,” Valenzuela said. “I think now more than ever we realize how out of date our stuff is. Having the kids right there now doing their distance learning, it was a challenge for us with them jumping on to Teams and trying to do their things at the club. It was a big eye-opener that we need to update our technology.”
The clubs have been working virtually with club members since the start of the pandemic about a year ago.
“Right when the pandemic hit, we transitioned quickly to virtual programming. In the beginning it was a little bit of a slow start. We identified a lot of challenges of kids not having technology, so we were able to get some computers and some laptops to some kids that needed it,” Valenzuela said.
“We estimate anywhere from 300 to 400 kids have been joining us on virtual programming, they are part of the homework help we provide. They do their distance learning in the day and then jump on after school to get help with homework. A lot of kids were having issues and challenges just understanding the whole distance learning, so it really helped them to come on and talk to one of our staff members to get help with homework and get caught up on assignments and stuff like that.”
The $50,000 donation was one of the largest memorial donations the club has received.
“We’ve been working hard to fundraise all year and obviously there’s still a need to fundraise and this is a great way to pay respect and honor a family member in a memorial gift,” Valenzuela said. “We’re just hoping to open people’s mind to that idea … in honor of their loved one they can make a donation that’s going to have a lasting impact.”
Anyone interested in finding out more about memorial donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy can contact Valenzuela at 321-6799.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
