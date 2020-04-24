Milestone put on hold

The class of 2020 in Tracy’s largest school district will have to wait a couple of extra months to don caps and gowns.
Because of school closures and social distancing requirements, Tracy Unified School District has postponed all its high school and adult school commencement ceremonies from May until the first week of August.
Rob Pecot, the director of student services, said it wasn’t an easy choice.
“Our goal has always been and will always be to have a live ceremony, a traditional ceremony where we can have people bring their family members and celebrate graduation in a traditional way in which they have done it and their brothers and sisters and their parents and maybe their grandparents,” he said. “That’s always our goal, but obviously, with the current situation related to COVID-19, that’s creating some challenges for us.”
Tracy Adult School’s graduation had been set for May 15. Stein High School seniors were going to graduate May 20 in their campus quad. Kimball, Tracy and West high schools, which each award diplomas to hundreds of students every year, were to have their commencement ceremonies May 23 in their football stadiums.
In a letter sent to students and their families on Tuesday, Superintendent Brian Stephens explained that the school district could not host those celebratory events as planned in light of school closures and continued social distancing rules related to COVID-19.
“The District understands this is very disappointing for students and their families,” he wrote. “In addition, the District realizes this is an exciting time for our students as their education in the District is completed and they will be moving forward with the next phase of their lives.”
Details of the August graduation ceremonies have not been made public yet. If the COVID-19 health restrictions have not been lifted by July 1, the district will have to change its plans again.
“Just based on the governor’s order as far as large gatherings, to have a gathering of 2,000-plus people or 4,000-plus people depending on the school, that is not a realistic possibility at this time,” Pecot said. “We would still like to do that, so we’re hoping by pushing the date back to August, we’re in the situation where we can have some type of graduation that looks similar to a traditional graduation.”
The only other option would be a virtual ceremony. Pecot said the district surveyed students and school principals and reached out to leadership students, who contacted their senior friends, and they unanimously wanted a live event, not a virtual approximation.
“That’s how we came up with that August date, hopefully getting to seniors before they go away to college,” he said.
The compromise won’t work for everyone. O’Ryan Gardner, a West High senior and four-year Air Force JROTC cadet, has enlisted in the U.S. Navy and heads to basic training in early July.
“I was honestly looking forward to walking the stage with all my friends who have been there with me since I moved to Tracy in the second grade. I have a bunch of friends I grew up with and we all dreamed about this day,” Gardner said. “And me being the first four-year graduate of Air Force JROTC, I was looking forward to my four-year completion stole and walking across the stage and being like, yeah, I did this. I worked four years for this, I finally did it, and here I am bettering myself. Having my family and other friends to actually see me walk across that stage would have been great.”
Gardner said it will be hard not to be there for the ceremony in August, though he understands why the decision was made.
“It’s no one’s fault that we’re not graduating like we should have been. Nobody could have predicted it,” he said. “I’ve talked to multiple friends and they’re all upset about the fact that we can’t graduate with our class like we were supposed to, but we’re not holding anyone accountable. We’re not blaming anyone.”
Adam Murillo, a Kimball High senior who participated in drama and choir, had mixed feelings when he heard about the district’s plan.
“Honestly, at first I was glad I was getting a graduation, because in the beginning everything was getting taken away,” Murillo said. “I was getting my grad night taken away, I was getting my class Disneyland trip, my show that I was in taken away, and I was like, am I even getting my graduation?”
But the relief and satisfaction were soon followed by the realization that some of his classmates might not join him at the August ceremony because of their commitments to college or military service.
“It bummed me out when I realized I wasn’t going to see any of the people I’ve grown up with for four years and had relationships and I wasn’t going to see them again,” he said. “To actually walk up with all your class and get the diploma is something I have always wanted to do.”
Murillo, who will take classes at Las Positas College in the fall, wanted his senior classmates and the community to recognize the unusual efforts his class made to finish the year.
“We should go into graduation not like this is the worst year ever, we should go into this like we got through this and we got through this together,” Murillo said. “Even though 2020 seemed like a horrible year at the end — it was like, ‘What is this? Why would any of this happen?’ — we should go into graduation as ‘We did this. No other class is going to do this. No other class is going to be as special as 2020.’ We should be proud of ourselves and not come in like all sad and stuff.”
Even though the district’s high schools are closed to students, those who have a question or need transcripts or a letter of recommendation can email or call their school’s registrar, administrators and other staff members.
Pecot emphasized that all students who have met the academic requirements for graduation will get their diplomas regardless of whether they attend a ceremony. The district is still working on a plan to deliver diplomas to graduates.
He doesn’t anticipate any problems with having the class of 2020’s graduation ceremonies so close to the start of the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 11.
“I think we would be so glad to see our seniors, whatever kind of problem it creates, we’ll deal with it,” he said.
The district’s website, www.tracy.k12.ca.us, has a section dedicated to high school seniors on the COVID-19 Info page where students and their families can find answers to some frequently asked questions.
