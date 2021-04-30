The Millennium High Class of 2021 will come together one last time as the school returns to in-person graduation ceremonies at the campus on May 22.
Tywania Griffin, one of the high school directors, said moving to the Red Tier in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer economy will allow Millennium to host an outdoor ceremony for the seniors at the Beverly Place campus. Last year the school celebrated graduating seniors with a drive-up ceremony in front of the school.
“Last year that was great then, we were at the height of COVID. A lot of high schools had ideas for their graduations but unfortunately they weren’t able to implement them, however we were following that format,” Griffin said.
“This year is different now that we have 100% of our staff is fully vaccinated, we’re in a different tier —substantial red tier now — those things have changed how we’re going to approach our graduation this year. We’re able to offer on our campus our graduation for the Class of 2021.”
In recent years, the Millennium graduation ceremony had been held at the Holy Family Center on Valpico Road. This year’s ceremony moves to the baseball field on the north side of the campus from 9 to 11 a.m.
“We are going to have to limit, due to COVID restrictions set forth by the state, our graduates will only be issued four tickets,” Griffin said. “We’re going to do all graduates at one time. We have roughly about 125 seniors graduating this year, so each student will be given for tickets so that they can invite four family members.”
Griffin said anyone entering the campus will be required to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing during the event.
The school plans to keep the outdoor ceremony in place unless a drastic change in the tier system forces a shift.
“Unless things change again and that’s one thing we put out to our students and our families we do still have to remain flexible like we did last year. So if things change, the style we followed last year as far as our graduation parade, that will take place,” Griffin said.
There have some mixed responses from families about the plan. Last year’s drive-up graduation ceremony allowed nearly entire families to attend, as they remained in their cars. In contrast, this year’s ceremony will have limited numbers of family able to attend.
“My opinion, however, being in-person so that all the students are with their graduating classmates, I think that’s a big benefit to them. They’ll all get to be together still following our safety guideline,” Griffin said. “We’re excited to move forward with it and we’re going to keep everyone updated every step of the way, so we only ask everyone keep an open mindset and be ready to be flexible if necessary.”
