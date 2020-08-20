Less than two weeks from the end of the application period, San Joaquin County still has about $11 million to give out in grants to local small businesses.
The county received $15 million in federal relief funding and set up a program to support small businesses and nonprofits that had been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. The first round of grants was given out in June.
County supervisors approved a second round of grants earlier this summer. As of Friday, after the first four weeks of the program, the county and its partners had processed 500 applications and approved 375 grants , giving out more than $3 million and about 19,000 masks.
There are three cash grant programs for businesses of different sizes, ranging from one-person operations to those with 250 full-time employees. There’s also a fourth program that supplies protective equipment to area businesses.
Details and applications for each program can be found on the county’s website at www.sjgov.link/grants.
For information: smallbusinessgrantquestions@sjgov.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.