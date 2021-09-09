An 18-year-old woman from Modesto was killed when she collided head-on with another car while trying to pass farm equipment on Kasson Road on the morning of Sept. 2.
The San Joaquin County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Marilyn Juarez Urias on Wednesday.
A new release from the California Highway Patrol said the car driven by Urias, a 2004 Toyota Scion XB, was traveling south on Kasson Road near Lorenzen Road at 6:15 a.m. when it came up to an almond sweeper traveling south in the same lane.
Urias pulled into the opposing lane of traffic to pass the almond sweeper and during the pass collided head on with a 2020 Mazda CX-5 driven by 56-year-old woman from Tracy.
Urias was killed in the crash and a 18-year-old woman riding with her received moderate injuries.
The driver of the Mazda received moderate injuries in the crash.
The news release does not list any damage or injuries to the almond sweeper.
