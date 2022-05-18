The Mountain House Community Services District is taking the next step toward creation of the city of Mountain House.
On a 4-0 vote on May 11, with director Andy Su absent, the CSD board of directors agreed on a resolution that defines the city’s responsibilities, and also preserves the community services district as a mechanism to enforce some of the rules that apply to homeowners’ use and modifications to their properties.
Rochelle Henson, principal planner for the CSD, that that last week’s resolution was a follow-up to a resolution from January 2021, when the board agreed to submit its application for incorporation to the San Joaquin Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo). Since then the CSD and LAFCo have been ironing out the details on the application.
Among those details is clarification of the status of the community services district once establishment of the city of Mountain House becomes official. The CSD was formed in 1996 as a county agency for the governance of the new community of Mountain House. In 2008 the CSD made the transition from a county-governed board to having its own board of directors.
In October 2020 the CSD hired Berkson Associates to do an initial fiscal analysis, a study to determine if the revenue the new city would collect from sales and property taxes and billing for utility services will cover the cost of traditional city government expenses like police and fire protection, public works and parks and recreation services. In March 2021 the CSD submitted its application for incorporation to LAFCo.
Henson told the board last week that LAFCo is also doing its fiscal analysis to affirm that Mountain House could function as an independent city. One of the other matters for consideration is the continuing existence of the CSD, which would remain as an entity that governs the use of private property.
Last week’s resolution affirms that the while the CSD would give up most of its responsibilities to the new city, it would continue to enforce conditions, covenants and restrictions on private property, including landscaping, use of signs, home businesses and rentals.
CSD General Manager Steven Pinkerton said that Mountain House will become the county’s eighth city once an election can be held and citizens can take the final vote, though he doesn’t expect that to happen by the upcoming 2022 election in November.
“If we don’t end up with a lot more delays we can end up having the election in June (2023) with the transition beginning in July,” he said. If the matter is delayed to November 2023 the transition would take place in early 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.