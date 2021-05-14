The Mountain House High Class of 2021 will have an in-person graduation ceremony at the football stadium at 6 p.m. on June 4.
The high school announced last week that Lammersville Unified School District decided to go forward with the graduation ceremony, which will be carefully planned to ensure all California Department of Public Health COVID-19 safety guidelines are followed.
All people participating in the graduation will be required to wear a face covering and students are allowed three members from their household to attend the commencement ceremony. No one from out of the state or country will be allowed in the stadium without proof of vaccination.
The school stressed that that social distancing requirements must be maintained during the event and attendees will not be permitted if they or a family member has any COVID-19 related symptoms.
Mountain House High returned the majority of their students back to campus on Monday for in-person, five-days-a-week instruction.
The district said graduation plans could change if guidance from the California Department of Health change depending on any change in tier status which could increase or decrease the number of people allowed in the ceremony.
