The community of Mountain House has started the new year with a new shopping center, which community leaders expect will lead a commercial retail trend for 2022.
Members of the Mountain House Community Services District joined Saeed Khan, owner and developer of Cordes Village Plaza, for a morning of ribbon cuttings at the new retail center at the corner of Traditions Street and Parco Avenue on Saturday.
“I believe this is one of the first commercial projects in Mountain House, and it’s a very exciting time to be in Mountain House, especially now that there are more commercial projects in the pipeline,” Khan told a crowd of a couple-hundred people.
“Being one of the first commercial projects that we have in Mountain House, there were quite a few challenges, none as big as trying to complete this project in the middle of a pandemic, but we are here now, it is complete, and we’ve learned quite a bit from this experience going forward.”
It's not the first group of businesses to open in the community of more than 22,000 residents, but the mix of restaurants, educational academies, health care and personal service businesses makes it a unique addition to the town’s business profile. CSD vice president Harry Dhillon said that Saturday’s grand opening is a historic occasion for the community.
“I moved here to Mountain House in 2005, and we were hearing that there were shopping centers plazas, Safeway, coming here in 2008, ’09, ’10,” Dhillon said, adding that an even bigger retail center is set to open in the spring.
“Now if you go to Mountain House Parkway and Byron Highway you’ll see construction going on and Safeway is becoming a reality. Probably in March or April we are planning to have an opening ceremony at that place too.”
Dhillon added that a shopping center is also slated for the intersection of Mountain House Parkway and Grant Line Road. Existing businesses in town include Wicklund Market and other businesses in what was originally designed as a welcome center for Mountain House, and the former CSD headquarters has also been repurposed to accommodate local businesses.
Cordes Village Plaza is the first development in town that was specifically designed to be a retail center from the start.
Saturday’s grand opening was a chance to introduce the eight new businesses that will occupy the Cordes Village Plaza, including Tandoori Pizza, Plume Dental, T-Hub Café, Rrooar Coding & Robitics Academy, Subway, Browfie Beauty Bar, Charles Gracie Jiu Jitsu and Young Explorers academy.
Tandoori Pizza provided lunch for the crowd, Gracie Jiu Jitsu offered martial arts demonstrations, and Rrooar Academy also did demonstrations of its robotics programs. There was also a line leading up to T-Hub Café, and the folks from Plume Dental and Young Explorers were on hand to give people information on their businesses. Khan noted that Subway and Browfie Beauty Bar are still completing their tenant improvements.
Cordes Village Plaza is a couple blocks away from the Mountain House Fire station at the corner of Traditions Street and Mustang Way, and is right across the street from Mountain House High School.
Saturday’s festivities included ribbon cuttings at each of the businesses in addition to the ribbon cutting for the entire plaza. Political and civic leaders also offered remarks on the importance of retail businesses in town as the community grows and works toward incorporating as a city independent from county governance.
“The last year you see all of the growth in Mountain House. One of the things we so desperately need is more commercial and our retail, so folks can shop here in Mountain House and your money stays here in Mountain House. It builds up your tax base and helps grow the community,” county Fifth District Supervisor Robert Rickman said.
CSD board president Manuel Moreno added that local businesses will strengthen the community as a whole.
“This is a long time coming. We have wanted this so please continue to support these businesses. They’ve all worked very hard to be here, to put up the money to get their businesses started and running. It’s now our responsibility to support them.”
