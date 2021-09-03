The city’s proposed multi-generational recreation center is likely to turn out to be much different than the large stand-alone facility envisioned when the city hosted a series of public workshops three years ago.
The outcome from those 2018 meetings was a concept for a 58,000-square-foot building on 18 acres. A price tag of about $40 million, with money coming from the Measure V half-cent sales tax, would get the city a community center that contains a library, a kitchen suitable for hosting culinary classes, multi-purpose spaces, and a gymnasium big enough to house four basketball courts suitable for high school tournament play.
During a special meeting this week, the Tracy City Council learned that a project with such a large physical footprint won’t fit onto any readily available city-owned plots of land. Even though the city now has access to about $9 million more to spend on the project, including a $5 million grant from the state and $4 million from developer Prologis, land costs to accommodate the original vision are still prohibitive.
“After a thorough search very, few sites were available and even less available that met the criteria of the project,” city Parks Planning and Development Manager Richard Joaquin told the council. “At this time staff is not recommending that council purchase land, due to the impact to the project budget.”
Joaquin said that city staff and the consultant, Dahlin Group, ruled out a center by public housing near downtown because available lots were too small. A center next to the proposed Ellis aquatics park was also considered, but the location of the center at the southern end of town, plus the likelihood that the aquatics center would require paid admission while a community center should be free and open to all discouraged the city from considering that site.
And so, city staff ended up recommending that the multi-generational recreation center concept be designed as two facilities. The part that would include the library, kitchen and multi-use spaces, and a small gym, all designed to serve youths, teens and seniors, could be at Ceciliani Park, a 5-acre park on Lauriana Lane between Cypress Drive and Tennis Lane.
A much larger center, which would include the multiple indoor basketball courts, could be at Legacy Fields at the north end of town.
Joaquin noted that the city has use of Ceciliani Park through a 99-year lease agreement with Tracy Unified School District, with Villalovoz School on the east side of the park and Williams Middle School just to the south. That agreement dates back to the early 1990s. It’s also connected to bike paths that wind through the south part of town and is close to Tracer bus stops on Schulte Road.
City Parks and Recreation Director Brian MacDonald added that this is the part of the project that would fill most of the community’s needs, while a gymnasium complex at Legacy Fields would likely be delayed.
“We want to be crystal clear, if you do bifurcate this the tournament-style facility we’re talking about becomes an unfunded future project, and you will have to then consider, where does that prioritize compared to the other pending Measure V project, like the nature park or something else that comes into play?” MacDonald told the council.
Mayor Nancy Young said that the council’s priority should be to provide the amenities that fulfill the campaign promises of Measure V, passed by voters in 2016.
“A lot of things that were missing that could be fulfilled within that gymnasium, that became one of the things that I really pushed for to make sure we had that balance in our community, and hence came, Measure V was birthed out of that push for a gymnasium.”
She added that the next step on the project should be based on what the city can achieve now, with a big aspect of the project to be delayed.
“I support bifurcation but to define that is important to me,” Young said.
Interim City Manager Bob Adams told the council that there are still options to consider, but the city must begin to define the scope of the project.
“Certainly, when we get into these there are going to be some problems, we’re not aware of at this point. The issue is we need to start proceeding or we’ll never see anything,” Adams said.
The council did not take a vote on the matter, but council members did discuss priorities for each individual amenity and how it should be ranked in the design of the final project.
MacDonald noted that community input showed 28% of respondents favoring the library and education aspect, with outdoor recreation and a gymnasium each gaining favor among 26% of respondents. Another 12% favored a multi-purpose facility, and 8% favored event spaces.
Joaquin pointed out that the city need not exclude any amenity just because some are favored.
“Just because you rank these in order does not mean that all of them can’t happen,” he said. “All of these things are on a sliding scale. If the gymnasium is the most important then we try to potentially figure out how to make two courts happen instead of one, and for the library/tech space, maybe if it’s at the bottom of the list maybe it gets scaled down to more like a 5,000-square-foot smaller space instead of 10,000 square feet.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
