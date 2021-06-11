Mountain House High School seniors graduated in front of a crowd of loved ones during their commencement ceremony on Friday, June 4. Donned in robes of the school’s signature colors of blue, white and silver, students walked across the stage setup at the school’s stadium and accepted their diplomas from a series of Lammersville Unified School District faculty and administrators.
Principal Ben Fobert reminisced about the class of 2021, noting that he has known some of his students since they were in kindergarten. He was able to send off his own son, Elias, during that evening, along with his 350+ classmates.
Due to capacity restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, students were limited to four family members to attend the in-person ceremony. Those who were not able to attend in person were able to watch a livestream of the ceremony on the school’s website.
A full video of the class of 2021 graduation ceremony will be available to watch on the school’s YouTube channel next week.
