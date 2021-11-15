The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.
Local affiliate NAMI San Joaquin is seeking volunteers for its 2022 Board of Directors, with terms starting in December.
According to its website, “NAMI San Joaquin County offers understanding, support, education and advocacy to anyone concerned about mental illness. We work with public agencies, private businesses and the media to increase knowledge and awareness, while advocating for improved services in the field.”
The organization has current openings for both directors and officers. If you are a mental health professional, a family member of a loved one with mental illness, or a person with lived mental health experience, NAMI San Joaquin invites you to bring your perspective to its board.
For additional information about these positions, email info@namisanjoaquin.org. Visit https://namisanjoaquin.org/ to learn more about the organization.
