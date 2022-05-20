Officials cut the ribbon on a $25 million Access Control Point at Defense Logistics Agency depot on Chrisman Road, replacing a main gate entryway at the depot southeast of Tracy.
A contract was awarded in May of 2020 for the Access Control Point Project which would replace the main gate with a Department of Defense-complaint access control point to help improve security and reduce potential threats to the depot and its employees.
Col Tiffany Harris USMC, DLA Distribution San Joaquin Commander, welcomed the new security measures at the depot to help protect the employees and contents.
“The new access control point will greatly improve safety and security of this facility and it also brings us up to date with DLA instructions and facility criteria,” Harris said. And so today I just want to thank everyone on the entire team that worked on this project and got us to this moment.”
The construction project at the depot, which opened in 1942, included the removal of a World War II era 172,800-square foot warehouse building.
The four-way stop at the intersection of Chrisman and Valpico roads was upgraded to a signal-controlled intersection with a new multi lane entrance leading to the Access Control Point.
Added for the Access Control Point are a 2,300-square-foot Visitor Control Center, a 485-square-foot inspection building, a 488-square-foot gatehouse control building, three guard booths, an overwatch booth and two covered canopies.
More than 2,000 feet of new inbound and outbound roadway were laid which is surrounded by a new security fence and guardrail barriers. A final denial net barrier was added at the overwatch booth.
The project was completed in 2 years and was dedicated with a ribbon cutting by Col. Harris, DLA Installation Management Site Director Jonathan Mathews and Lt. Col Dianna Lively, military deputy from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
According to the Department of Defense, the depot stores and ships material across the world in support of armed forces and federal agencies. It currently stores a wide range of supplies and equipment commonly ordered by the military services, including clothing and textiles, food, medical supplies, construction materials, electrical supplies/components, sonabouys, tires for both aircraft and vehicles, and a wide array of secondary repair parts.
It is the second largest depot of the 25 depots in the in the DLA Distribution system.
