A resident of San Joaquin County has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The county’s Public Health Services announced Tuesday afternoon that the person developed symptoms and was hospitalized several days ago. For privacy reasons, no details were provided about the patient’s age or gender, where they live in the county, or where they are hospitalized.
The patient was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship during a previous cruise. That same ship is now under quarantine and is gradually disembarking passengers at the Port of Oakland.
Public Health Services staff members are compiling a list of people who might have been in close contact with the patient and might therefore be at risk of infection. Those people will be contacted and will get daily visits from a public health worker to check for symptoms, such as fever and respiratory issues, including cough and shortness of breath.
People experiencing symptoms similar to these are urged to call their primary care provider or call a nurse at Public Health Services at 468-3822. Older adults and people with chronic health issues are particularly susceptible to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.