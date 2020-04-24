A new order from San Joaquin County Public Health Services will loosen some of the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 quarantine, though the order also emphasizes that people are still required to keep their distance from others and maintain good sanitation practices.
Friday’s order from San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park and Director of Emergency Services Marcia Cunningham allows golf courses to reopen, landscape businesses can provide their services, real estate agents can show homes to some prospective buyers, and religious groups can have drive-in services.
Kendall Cripe, the golf professional at Tracy Golf and Country Club, said word spread quickly that the course would reopen on Saturday and the pro shop was soon flooded with calls from golfers requesting tee times.
“We’ve seen quite a few people who have been in their houses for a few weeks,” she said. “We’ve been getting more calls than we can take.”
By late Friday afternoon, all the tee times for Saturday and Sunday were taken. Cripe said the golf course will allow foursomes, but everyone must have their own cart. The county provided courses with a five-page list of protocols, including a requirement that employees wear face coverings and that any worker or golfer who appears to be sick or who has had contact with anyone known to be sick won’t be allowed on the course. There are also strict rules regarding sanitation and access to common areas, including putting greens and driving ranges.
Faith-based gatherings will be allowed in a drive-in style, with activities to be held outdoors and participants required to stay in their cars.
Real estate agents can show homes only to people who have documentation proving they have access to the financing required to buy the home they’re looking at.
Landscapers can work provided that workers maintain a safe distance from each other, don’t share equipment without sanitizing it first, and travel in separate vehicles, unless they are family members from the same household.
The order comes as San Joaquin County sees a continued increase in COVID-19 cases. The county is reporting 495 confirmed cases confirmed as of Friday, with 24 people known to have died from COVID-19 in the county. The number of confirmed cases in the county has increased 1.26 times from last Friday (393).
On Friday, the county also launched its COVID-19 dashboard, which provides more detailed statistics. Those numbers on Friday were current as of Thursday, when there were 485 cases and 20 deaths. Among them were 125 people who had been hospitalized, with 49 of them in intensive care.
The dashboard also breaks down the numbers by supervisorial district. District 5, which includes Tracy, Mountain House and the rest of the south county, accounted for 105 cases.
California totaled 39,254 confirmed cases as of Thursday, a little more than 1.4 times the number from the week before. Monday saw the biggest single-day increase in positive cases so far (2,283). California has also recorded 1,562 deaths from COVID-19, with Wednesday the biggest single-day increase in deaths (115) since the first day of reporting on March 4. Los Angeles is the hardest hit city in the state, with 17,567 cases and 798 deaths.
The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center reports 2.7 million cases worldwide as of Thursday, about 1.2 times the number from the week before, and 194,664 deaths.
That includes 884,004 positive cases in the U.S., about 1.3 times more than the week before, with 50,360 deaths so far in the country. New York is the U.S. state with the largest number of cases, 271,590, with 21,072 deaths. New York City accounts for 150,473 confirmed cases and 16,369 deaths out of a population of about 8.4 million.
