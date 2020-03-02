A new historical landmark plaque marking the site of the gold rush era San Joaquin City site off Kasson Road was dedicated Saturday afternoon during a roadside ceremony.
The California Landmark Foundation raised funds to replace the plaque, which was originally installed at the roadside monument in 1962 and stolen in 2005.
Members of the Henry Fisk family, which owns the property where the landmark was placed, helped unveil the new aluminum plaque on its brick mount.
A speaker from the San Joaquin County Historical Society and Museum spoke on the significance of San Joaquin City to local mining operations and in the development of farming on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley.
About 30 people watched as the new plaque was revealed from behind a California State flag.
This was the first landmark the foundation has replaced.
