Manjit Singh and Jasper Juan were sworn in as new officers for the Tracy Police Department during a ceremony at the Tracy City Council meeting Tuesday evening.
Both officers were sworn in by Police Chief Sekou Millington after badges were pinned on by family members.
Juan was born in the Philippines and moved with his family to the United States when he was 7-years-old and grew up in Stockton and earned an associate degree in law enforcement at the University of the Pacific where he was a competitive power lifter and played on the school’s rugby team for two years.
He served as a police officer for the Elk Grove and Galt police departments before coming to Tracy.
Singh was born and raised in India and came to the United States in 2007.
He attended the College of the Redwoods in Eureka where he earned a degree in administration of justice.
He served as a police officer with the Stockton Police Department for five years prior to joining the Tracy police force.
This was the first in-person swearing in ceremony police had at the council chambers since the start of the pandemic.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
