Garbage collection rates are due to go up in Tracy. Along with higher monthly bills, residents also will see new requirements for how they sort their waste.
Folks who pay a monthly bill of $43.20 now for a 90-gallon garbage container could see their rates go up by $9.37 next year, raising it to $52.57. Similar increases are due for 2022-23 and 2023-24, and bills, which will continue to be about $7 to $8 less for homes with smaller garbage containers, will keep rising after that, but not by as much.
During a special workshop on Tuesday the Tracy City Council reviewed the reasons for the increase, which come down primarily to a new state law that requires cities to divert even more waste from landfills and toward recycling. The city expects some of that burden, in addition to costs, to fall on residents.
Starting in January the new state rules will require people to separate out all of their organic waste, including kitchen scraps and other discarded food, from their garbage and put it in the same container as their yard waste.
With the expected increase in organic waste, and to reduce confusion as to which containers go out of the curb from week-to-week, the city will also increase the frequency of its pickup schedule so that all three household containers – garbage, recycling and organic waste – will be collected every week starting in mid-2022.
City public works management analyst Connie Vieira told the council that state Senate Bill 1383, signed by then-Governor Jerry Brown in 2016, set a target date of 2025 to reach a 75% reduction in organic waste going to landfills.
The bill set a statewide standard for use of curbside containers, with gray barrels used for non-recyclable waste, a blue container for recyclable items like paper, glass and plastic bottles, cans and cardboard, and a green container to be used for yard trimmings as well as food waste, including fruit, vegetables, eggshells, meat and bones.
Waste that could be recycled or composted would continue to be sorted at the Tracy Material Recovery Facility on MacArthur Drive, but there will still be items that should go in the garbage as non-recyclable, such as food-soiled containers like as pizza boxes or take-out containers.
Council members asked if there would be discounts for people who don’t need weekly pickups, especially those on low or fixed incomes. Councilman Dan Arriola also asked how the city would enforce the new rules.
Vieira replied that education is the city’s priority over enforcement, and the city’s intention is to make contact with people and let them know the rules before any kind of action is taken. She said that a new staff member will be hired take the lead on these matters.
“As part of this rate increase, as well as complying with SB 1383, there is a position that will be included or requested to be included into the solid waste and recycling division, that will assist me in going out and educating all of our residents as well as businesses with what the mandates are, what the requirements are,” Vieira said, adding that the city will make businesses a priority to see if they’re in compliance.
“We would rather work with them and have them be in compliance, even if we have to go out four or five times. As long as they are showing that they're making the effort to do what they are supposed to do, that's all we ask. If they completely ignore us, then yes, eventually there will be fine.”
She said residents can expect to see labels on their curbside containers describing which types of items go in each container.
“As part of the outreach, I will be sending out flyers to everybody with pictures of what the items are, as well as descriptions of what can be included and cannot be included,” she said. “In my mind, I envision one flyer per container so that way people can stick it up on the refrigerator, they can put it outside by where their containers are anything of that sort, and then they can always call Tracy disposal if they're not sure.”
The matter will require further public hearings before the council actually votes on the increase. The council did agree on a 4-0 vote, with Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas absent, to direct staff to put information out to the public on the proposed rate increase, the reasons for the increase, and information on changes in the waste pickup methods and schedules, with further council discussion and the vote to come later.
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
